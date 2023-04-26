In What Direction Will Lyft Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) was $9.96 for the day, down -2.54% from the previous closing price of $10.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17214595 shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LYFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21.25 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares for $10.16 per share. The transaction valued at 18,544 led to the insider holds 35,078 shares of the business.

Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares of LYFT for $30,403 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 36,904 shares after completing the transaction at $16.65 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,826 shares for $10.87 each. As a result, the insider received 19,854 and left with 38,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYFT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.91B and an Enterprise Value of 3.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $34.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.92.

Shares Statistics:

LYFT traded an average of 21.63M shares per day over the past three months and 17.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 365.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 53.21M with a Short Ratio of 53.21M, compared to 50.75M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 18.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.7 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 31 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $972.8M. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.58M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $992.7M.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.52B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.