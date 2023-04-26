Invest in Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) closed at $20.70 in the last session, down -3.72% from day before closing price of $21.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1573659 shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RVLV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $28.

On December 16, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $49.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RVLV traded on average about 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 129.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RVLV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.2M with a Short Ratio of 9.20M, compared to 8.69M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.54% and a Short% of Float of 26.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $289.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.1M to a low estimate of $275.9M. As of the current estimate, Revolve Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.5M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.23M, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.98M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.