Invest in Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) closed at $1.87 in the last session, down -5.56% from day before closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1518981 shares were traded. TIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9927 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIO now has a Market Capitalization of 194.84M and an Enterprise Value of -302.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIO has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8935.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TIO traded on average about 821.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.84M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $385M. It ranges from a high estimate of $385M to a low estimate of $385M. As of the current estimate, Tingo Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.56M, an estimated increase of 3,925.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $469M, an increase of 3,822.10% less than the figure of $3,925.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $469M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.03M, up 1,987.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.85B and the low estimate is $5.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.