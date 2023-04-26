Investing in 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed at $16.24 down -4.30% from its previous closing price of $16.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584099 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 360 DigiTech Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.CLSA initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B. As of this moment, 360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QFIN has traded an average of 982.27K shares per day and 626.3k over the past ten days. A total of 157.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.39M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.26M, compared to 3.51M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for QFIN is 0.72, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $5.32, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $5.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.