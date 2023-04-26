Investing in BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) closed at $0.21 down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 948624 shares were traded. BIOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2238 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2011.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BIOLASE Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 19, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On April 25, 2017, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

WallachBeth Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 13, 2014, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when LORD JONATHAN T MD sold 3,537 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,653 led to the insider holds 59,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIOL now has a Market Capitalization of 6.45M and an Enterprise Value of 17.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOL has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7912.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIOL has traded an average of 979.10K shares per day and 3.89M over the past ten days. A total of 26.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.25M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 106.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 114.49k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.