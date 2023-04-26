Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) closed at $81.27 up 2.81% from its previous closing price of $79.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2372427 shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.15.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crown Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 26, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $71.

On September 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on September 15, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Kalaus Christy L. sold 500 shares for $93.90 per share. The transaction valued at 46,950 led to the insider holds 4,894 shares of the business.

NOVAES DJALMA JR sold 5,000 shares of CCK for $526,900 on May 31. The President – Americas Division now owns 80,328 shares after completing the transaction at $105.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCK now has a Market Capitalization of 9.49B and an Enterprise Value of 16.15B. As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $119.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCK has traded an average of 931.72K shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 118.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CCK is 0.96, from 0.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 14.70% for CCK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1992 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.51 and $6.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.28. EPS for the following year is $7.38, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.1 and $6.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, Crown Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.46B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.94B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.24B and the low estimate is $13.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.