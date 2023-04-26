Is Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) closed at $6.09 in the last session, down -3.03% from day before closing price of $6.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1537573 shares were traded. AZUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZUL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.60.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZUL now has a Market Capitalization of 841.48M and an Enterprise Value of 5.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZUL has reached a high of $14.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AZUL traded on average about 3.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.00M. Shares short for AZUL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.61M with a Short Ratio of 8.61M, compared to 11.95M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.75 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $939.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $992.25M to a low estimate of $899.36M. As of the current estimate, Azul S.A.’s year-ago sales were $611.9M, an estimated increase of 53.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $898.7M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $53.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $930.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $854.03M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09B, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.5B and the low estimate is $4.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.