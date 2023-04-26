Is DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) closed at $8.02 in the last session, down -2.67% from day before closing price of $8.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549062 shares were traded. DCGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DCGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On April 19, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On January 19, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on January 19, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCGO now has a Market Capitalization of 843.64M and an Enterprise Value of 706.22M. As of this moment, DocGo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCGO has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DCGO traded on average about 644.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 502.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.28M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DCGO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.75M with a Short Ratio of 8.95M, compared to 7.91M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.51% and a Short% of Float of 11.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $112.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.4M to a low estimate of $108.35M. As of the current estimate, DocGo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.89M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.75M, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.32M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $506.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $501.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $440.51M, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $596.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $622.01M and the low estimate is $566.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.