Is Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at $12.67 in the last session, down -4.34% from day before closing price of $13.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6042842 shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 02, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On November 04, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Janney initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares for $12.36 per share. The transaction valued at 61,800 led to the insider holds 192,561 shares of the business.

Rodgers Thurman J bought 102,599 shares of ENVX for $1,187,070 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 900,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.57 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Rodgers Thurman J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 69,557 shares for $10.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 756,780 and bolstered with 797,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18B and an Enterprise Value of 1.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 323.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 301.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENVX traded on average about 5.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 25.35M with a Short Ratio of 25.35M, compared to 19.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.06% and a Short% of Float of 23.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.2M, down -52.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30M and the low estimate is $7.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 624.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.