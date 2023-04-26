Is Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) closed at $18.15 in the last session, down -0.11% from day before closing price of $18.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003494 shares were traded. OSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OSTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $29 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $23.

On January 13, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 13, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Nickle Eric Glen sold 2,000 shares for $17.19 per share. The transaction valued at 34,380 led to the insider holds 15,434 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay F sold 2,334 shares of OSTK for $49,364 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 50,273 shares after completing the transaction at $21.15 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Corbus Barclay F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 700 shares for $23.24 each. As a result, the insider received 16,268 and left with 49,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSTK now has a Market Capitalization of 854.99M and an Enterprise Value of 526.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $39.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OSTK traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.50M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 5.76M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $360.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $376.5M to a low estimate of $335.02M. As of the current estimate, Overstock.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $536.04M, an estimated decrease of -32.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $403.04M, a decrease of -23.70% over than the figure of -$32.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $350.01M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93B, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.