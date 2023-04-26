Is this a Prime Time To acquire EQRx Inc. (EQRX) stock

The price of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) closed at $1.67 in the last session, down -4.02% from day before closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1316656 shares were traded. EQRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.60 to $3.20.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQRX now has a Market Capitalization of 894.14M and an Enterprise Value of -501.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0014, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5739.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQRX traded on average about 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 477.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.64M. Insiders hold about 10.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.11M with a Short Ratio of 19.11M, compared to 14.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.74.