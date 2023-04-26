Is this a Prime Time To acquire Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) stock

The price of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at $4.66 in the last session, down -1.48% from day before closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1067080 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LICY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $7 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LICY now has a Market Capitalization of 990.40M and an Enterprise Value of 799.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 54.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 59.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9130.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LICY traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.31M with a Short Ratio of 15.31M, compared to 13.27M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.67% and a Short% of Float of 13.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.83.