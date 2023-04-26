Is this a Prime Time To acquire Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) stock

After finishing at $6.44 in the prior trading day, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) closed at $5.64, down -12.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2138201 shares were traded. NVTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On December 14, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Singh Ranbir sold 1,556 shares for $6.55 per share. The transaction valued at 10,192 led to the insider holds 2,752 shares of the business.

Sheridan Eugene sold 38,521 shares of NVTS for $242,682 on Mar 15. The President & CEO now owns 2,214,083 shares after completing the transaction at $6.30 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Kinzer Daniel M., who serves as the COO and CTO of the company, sold 8,990 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 56,637 and left with 4,669,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVTS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. As of this moment, Navitas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has reached a high of $8.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.50M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 10.45M, compared to 9.94M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 13.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $12.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.35M to a low estimate of $12.28M. As of the current estimate, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.74M, an estimated increase of 82.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.17M, an increase of 76.20% less than the figure of $82.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.94M, up 95.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.5M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 96.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.