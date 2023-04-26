Is this a Prime Time To acquire Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) stock

The price of Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) closed at $2.76 in the last session, down -8.91% from day before closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593719 shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7050.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RENT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when O’Sullivan Scarlett sold 68,071 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 196,501 led to the insider holds 472,310 shares of the business.

Alexander Andrea sold 16,281 shares of RENT for $46,998 on Apr 18. The Chief People Officer now owns 173,864 shares after completing the transaction at $2.89 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Hyman Jennifer, who serves as the CEO & Chair of the company, sold 31,290 shares for $2.62 each. As a result, the insider received 81,898 and left with 154,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RENT now has a Market Capitalization of 204.82M and an Enterprise Value of 365.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 77.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0985, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1861.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RENT traded on average about 833.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.94M with a Short Ratio of 7.94M, compared to 6.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.21% and a Short% of Float of 19.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $73.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.8M to a low estimate of $72.2M. As of the current estimate, Rent the Runway Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.1M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.81M, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $389.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.4M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $387.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445.3M and the low estimate is $358.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.