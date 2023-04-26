Is this a Prime Time To acquire Rio Tinto Group (RIO) stock

After finishing at $64.46 in the prior trading day, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) closed at $62.14, down -3.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3991635 shares were traded. RIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.95.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIO now has a Market Capitalization of 111.64B and an Enterprise Value of 115.97B. As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $80.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.21M, compared to 9.85M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RIO’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.90, compared to 9.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.47. The current Payout Ratio is 70.00% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.