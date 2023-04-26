Is this a Prime Time To acquire Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stock

After finishing at $41.45 in the prior trading day, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) closed at $40.55, down -2.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20651776 shares were traded. WFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $47 from $52 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Santos Kleber sold 34,698 shares for $46.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,605,476 led to the insider holds 19,590 shares of the business.

Santos Kleber sold 22,700 shares of WFC for $1,008,788 on May 03. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 21,478 shares after completing the transaction at $44.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WFC now has a Market Capitalization of 151.97B. As of this moment, Wells’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFC has reached a high of $48.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 24.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 24.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 36.56M with a Short Ratio of 36.56M, compared to 27.24M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.15, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 25.40% for WFC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 13, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.82. EPS for the following year is $4.88, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $20.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.46B to a low estimate of $19.55B. As of the current estimate, Wells Fargo & Company’s year-ago sales were $17.03B, an estimated increase of 18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.69B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.19B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.78B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.16B and the low estimate is $73.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.