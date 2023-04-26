Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $13.84 in the prior trading day, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) closed at $13.49, down -2.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775783 shares were traded. TWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $16.

On January 04, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on January 04, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when RUSH ROBERT sold 3,668 shares for $16.73 per share. The transaction valued at 61,368 led to the insider holds 58,229 shares of the business.

VINAR JASON sold 1,949 shares of TWO for $32,607 on Feb 27. The Vice President & COO now owns 33,046 shares after completing the transaction at $16.73 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, HANSON ALECIA, who serves as the Vice President & CAO of the company, sold 1,684 shares for $16.73 each. As a result, the insider received 28,173 and left with 23,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B. As of this moment, Two’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -40.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $21.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 862.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 2.82M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TWO’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.64, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.63. The current Payout Ratio is 126.00% for TWO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1221:2000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict -$1.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.75M to a low estimate of -$21.5M. As of the current estimate, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $22.53M, an estimated decrease of -107.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of -$2.72M, a decrease of -113.70% less than the figure of -$107.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is -$23.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was -$86.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of -$11.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.15M, down -130.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.99M and the low estimate is -$41.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -145.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.