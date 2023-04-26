It’s a good day to be an Nogin Inc. (NOGN) shareholder

In the latest session, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) closed at $1.98 down -7.91% from its previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579760 shares were traded. NOGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nogin Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when HUBERMAN JONATHAN bought 1,011,828 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,035,484 led to the insider holds 1,020,459 shares of the business.

Choi Stephen bought 333,333 shares of NOGN for $999,999 on Apr 06. The 10% Owner now owns 1,103,257 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Rahmati Shahriyar, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 600,000 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOGN now has a Market Capitalization of 22.51M and an Enterprise Value of 87.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOGN has reached a high of $230.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.1371, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.0374.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOGN has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 3.14M over the past ten days. A total of 10.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.62M. Insiders hold about 25.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOGN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 89.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 32.37k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.47M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.11M and the low estimate is $117.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.