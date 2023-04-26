It’s a good day to be an Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) shareholder

In the latest session, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at $111.63 down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $114.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1857211 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.20.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $101 from $74 previously.

On November 28, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $71 to $91.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $77.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on November 21, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Billings Craig Scott sold 10,901 shares for $103.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,125,637 led to the insider holds 255,781 shares of the business.

CAMERON-DOE JULIE sold 4,000 shares of WYNN for $432,320 on Feb 22. The CFO now owns 65,970 shares after completing the transaction at $108.08 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Whittemore Ellen F, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 10,383 shares for $109.48 each. As a result, the insider received 1,136,731 and left with 71,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYNN now has a Market Capitalization of 12.28B and an Enterprise Value of 22.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $117.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WYNN has traded an average of 2.47M shares per day and 2.14M over the past ten days. A total of 112.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 8.33M, compared to 7.51M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.86 and -$2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.72 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.37B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Wynn Resorts Limited’s year-ago sales were $953.33M, an estimated increase of 43.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, an increase of 56.60% over than the figure of $43.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 56.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.65B and the low estimate is $6.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.