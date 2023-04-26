It’s an appealing income play to consider Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

The price of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) closed at $10.28 in the last session, down -6.46% from day before closing price of $10.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4045212 shares were traded. DB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DB now has a Market Capitalization of 21.19B. As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $13.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DB traded on average about 4.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.97% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 31.3M with a Short Ratio of 31.30M, compared to 10.63M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DB is 0.33, which was 0.30 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.36B to a low estimate of $8.12B. As of the current estimate, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s year-ago sales were $7.92B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.26B and the low estimate is $31.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.