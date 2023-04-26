It’s an appealing income play to consider Harsco Corporation (HSC)

After finishing at $6.92 in the prior trading day, Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) closed at $6.72, down -2.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 933558 shares were traded. HSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 30, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSC now has a Market Capitalization of 525.51M and an Enterprise Value of 1.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSC has reached a high of $11.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 567.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 465.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.97M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.75% stake in the company. Shares short for HSC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $455.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $473.9M to a low estimate of $439.9M. As of the current estimate, Harsco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $452.8M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $490.25M, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $500.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $470.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.