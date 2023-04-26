It’s an appealing income play to consider Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)

After finishing at $1.11 in the prior trading day, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) closed at $1.04, down -6.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210181 shares were traded. SELB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SELB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On June 06, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Brunn Carsten sold 13,473 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 15,214 led to the insider holds 786,013 shares of the business.

TRABER PETER G sold 3,465 shares of SELB for $3,913 on Jan 05. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 446,121 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Kishimoto Takashi Kei, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,392 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,830 and left with 364,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SELB now has a Market Capitalization of 177.85M and an Enterprise Value of 81.17M. As of this moment, Selecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SELB has reached a high of $2.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4217, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5804.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 953.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SELB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 6.81M, compared to 5.67M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $11.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.2M to a low estimate of $5.3M. As of the current estimate, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34M, an estimated decrease of -65.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SELB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.78M, down -55.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.33M and the low estimate is $8.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.