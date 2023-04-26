It’s an appealing income play to consider Wayfair Inc. (W)

The price of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed at $35.81 in the last session, down -3.27% from day before closing price of $37.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2371172 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at W’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Tan Fiona sold 7,375 shares for $35.44 per share. The transaction valued at 261,373 led to the insider holds 55,741 shares of the business.

Gulliver Kate sold 6,581 shares of W for $233,058 on Apr 04. The CFO and Chief Admin Officer now owns 31,119 shares after completing the transaction at $35.41 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Oblak Steve, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 5,346 shares for $35.52 each. As a result, the insider received 189,888 and left with 194,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 3.95B and an Enterprise Value of 6.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $91.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, W traded on average about 5.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.60% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of Mar 30, 2023 were 24.14M with a Short Ratio of 24.14M, compared to 25.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.84% and a Short% of Float of 47.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 28 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.31 and a low estimate of -$2.34, while EPS last year was -$1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$6.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.33, with 29 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$4.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 29 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.99B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.22B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $11.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.