It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With FREYR Battery (FREY) stock

The closing price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) was $6.90 for the day, down -6.63% from the previous closing price of $7.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2121790 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.82.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FREY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FREY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 749.05M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.65.

Shares Statistics:

FREY traded an average of 2.77M shares per day over the past three months and 2.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.60M. Insiders hold about 16.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.18M with a Short Ratio of 9.18M, compared to 8.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6,065.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.