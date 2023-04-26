It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) stock

The closing price of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) was $10.94 for the day, down -2.32% from the previous closing price of $11.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18817223 shares were traded. HBAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HBAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.50 to $13.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on December 21, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when PORTEOUS DAVID L sold 80,000 shares for $15.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,201,008 led to the insider holds 62,845 shares of the business.

Jones Michael Scott sold 50,000 shares of HBAN for $762,480 on Nov 29. The Senior Exec. V.P. now owns 52,647 shares after completing the transaction at $15.25 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Houston Helga, who serves as the Senior Exec. V. P. of the company, sold 47,000 shares for $15.14 each. As a result, the insider received 711,364 and left with 452,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBAN now has a Market Capitalization of 16.71B. As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has reached a high of $15.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.75.

Shares Statistics:

HBAN traded an average of 20.19M shares per day over the past three months and 15.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HBAN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 51.5M with a Short Ratio of 49.31M, compared to 43.18M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, HBAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.32. The current Payout Ratio is 47.00% for HBAN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, an increase of 2.20% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.86B and the low estimate is $6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.