It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) stock

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) closed the day trading at $0.25 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0010 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1397854 shares were traded. SIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2557 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2401.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIDU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 18.18M and an Enterprise Value of 18.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIDU has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6875.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIDU traded about 5.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIDU traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 35.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.39M. Insiders hold about 3.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIDU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 958.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 936.06k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29M, up 33.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2M and the low estimate is $16.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.