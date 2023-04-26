It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) closed the day trading at $70.84 up 2.67% from the previous closing price of $69.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4365869 shares were traded. THC stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On April 19, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Arnst Thomas W sold 1,600 shares for $60.07 per share. The transaction valued at 96,112 led to the insider holds 21,178 shares of the business.

Arnst Thomas W sold 825 shares of THC for $50,325 on Mar 06. The EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC now owns 22,778 shares after completing the transaction at $61.00 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Romo Tammy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $60.95 each. As a result, the insider received 426,650 and left with 57,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.36B and an Enterprise Value of 20.58B. As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $77.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THC traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THC traded about 1.85M shares per day. A total of 104.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.56M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.13% stake in the company. Shares short for THC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 4.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34M, up 173.10% from the average estimate.