ITUB (Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $5.00 in the prior trading day, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) closed at $5.02, up 0.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21134535 shares were traded. ITUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITUB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $7 from $5.50 previously.

On September 29, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.40 to $7.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITUB now has a Market Capitalization of 45.34B. As of this moment, Itau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has reached a high of $5.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 32.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.30B. Insiders hold about 52.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ITUB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 45.54M with a Short Ratio of 45.54M, compared to 21.92M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ITUB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.85, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 248.40% for ITUB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.41B to a low estimate of $7.41B. As of the current estimate, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $6.7B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.99B, an increase of 8.90% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.99B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITUB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.06B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.43B and the low estimate is $30.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.