Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.57 in the prior trading day, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) closed at $0.61, up 6.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0361 from its previous closing price. On the day, 846972 shares were traded. KSCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KSCP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSCP now has a Market Capitalization of 32.84M and an Enterprise Value of 74.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8783, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0681.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 747.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.06M. Insiders hold about 6.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSCP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.