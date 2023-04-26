Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) closed the day trading at $23.74 down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $24.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10436771 shares were traded. MRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On March 23, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 16, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when White Rob L. sold 5,000 shares for $22.85 per share. The transaction valued at 114,250 led to the insider holds 39,344 shares of the business.

Whitehead Dane E sold 90,588 shares of MRO for $2,913,149 on Nov 16. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 182,700 shares after completing the transaction at $32.16 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, TILLMAN LEE M, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $32.49 each. As a result, the insider received 974,691 and left with 886,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRO now has a Market Capitalization of 16.44B and an Enterprise Value of 22.03B. As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRO has reached a high of $33.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRO traded about 11.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRO traded about 10.22M shares per day. A total of 637.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 620.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.94M with a Short Ratio of 17.29M, compared to 17.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Dividends & Splits

MRO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for MRO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:5965 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.63 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.9 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -25.40% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.04B, down -12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.27B and the low estimate is $6.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.