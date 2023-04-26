Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) closed at $8.04 in the last session, down -1.47% from day before closing price of $8.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14084364 shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MPW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On March 16, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPW now has a Market Capitalization of 5.23B and an Enterprise Value of 15.41B. As of this moment, Medical’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $19.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MPW traded on average about 16.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 598.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 592.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 114.64M with a Short Ratio of 114.28M, compared to 121.92M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.16% and a Short% of Float of 27.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MPW is 1.16, which was 1.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.27.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $354.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $372M to a low estimate of $305.98M. As of the current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $409.8M, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $364.43M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.98M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.