ON (ON Semiconductor Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $74.38 in the prior trading day, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) closed at $70.35, down -5.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7858265 shares were traded. ON stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when El-Khoury Hassane sold 5,000 shares for $77.10 per share. The transaction valued at 385,500 led to the insider holds 601,312 shares of the business.

El-Khoury Hassane sold 5,000 shares of ON for $395,900 on Mar 15. The CEO & President now owns 606,212 shares after completing the transaction at $79.18 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, KEETON SIMON, who serves as the EVP & GM, PSG of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $80.00 each. As a result, the insider received 320,000 and left with 209,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ON now has a Market Capitalization of 33.33B and an Enterprise Value of 33.64B. As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $87.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 432.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.39% stake in the company. Shares short for ON as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.64M with a Short Ratio of 26.65M, compared to 27.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.91 and $4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.43. EPS for the following year is $5.16, with 26 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $1.92B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.33B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.24B and the low estimate is $8.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.