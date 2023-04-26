PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) was $34.54 for the day, down -4.66% from the previous closing price of $36.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3245353 shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares for $47.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,555,729 led to the insider holds 44,126 shares of the business.

Barone John C sold 32,500 shares of PBF for $1,493,937 on Nov 01. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,662 shares after completing the transaction at $45.97 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, O Connor Thomas L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,753,540 and left with 80,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBF now has a Market Capitalization of 5.50B and an Enterprise Value of 5.93B. As of this moment, PBF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.69.

Shares Statistics:

PBF traded an average of 2.92M shares per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.51M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.88M with a Short Ratio of 11.88M, compared to 10.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, PBF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.54 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.83, with high estimates of $6.49 and low estimates of $2.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.8 and $7.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.94. EPS for the following year is $6.91, with 12 analysts recommending between $11.21 and $4.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.84B to a low estimate of $7.08B. As of the current estimate, PBF Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.14B, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.74B, a decrease of -30.80% less than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.13B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.83B, down -18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.68B and the low estimate is $31.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.