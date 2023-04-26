PHUN (Phunware Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) closed at $0.60 down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0091 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501031 shares were traded. PHUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6002.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Phunware Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on May 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On June 16, 2020, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Costello Ryan sold 20,000 shares for $0.92 per share. The transaction valued at 18,404 led to the insider holds 188,776 shares of the business.

KNITOWSKI ALAN S sold 259,722 shares of PHUN for $239,394 on Dec 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 803,713 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, KNITOWSKI ALAN S, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 115,170 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider received 110,621 and left with 1,138,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHUN now has a Market Capitalization of 75.90M and an Enterprise Value of 87.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHUN has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7995, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1146.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PHUN has traded an average of 957.32K shares per day and 786.33k over the past ten days. A total of 102.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.55M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PHUN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 5.26M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8M to a low estimate of $5.1M. As of the current estimate, Phunware Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.78M, an estimated decrease of -20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.33M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.94M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.79M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28M and the low estimate is $24.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.