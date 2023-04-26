SE (Sea Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) closed at $74.94 in the last session, down -4.79% from day before closing price of $78.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3762709 shares were traded. SE stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On April 20, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $92.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $60.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SE now has a Market Capitalization of 46.49B and an Enterprise Value of 44.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -42.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $93.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SE traded on average about 5.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 560.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 462.44M. Insiders hold about 11.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 25.64M with a Short Ratio of 25.64M, compared to 23.96M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was -$1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.49 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, Sea Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.9B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.07B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.45B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.07B and the low estimate is $12.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.