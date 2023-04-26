SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) was $8.96 for the day, down -3.14% from the previous closing price of $9.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1367261 shares were traded. SFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $9.

DNB Markets Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 3.65B. As of this moment, SFL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFL has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.88.

Shares Statistics:

SFL traded an average of 861.94K shares per day over the past three months and 718.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.74M. Insiders hold about 43.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SFL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 1.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, SFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.55.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $179M to a low estimate of $164.2M. As of the current estimate, SFL Corporation Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $152.39M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.53M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $187M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $783M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $744.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $670.39M, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $821.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $873M and the low estimate is $770.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.