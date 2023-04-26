SGH (SMART Global Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.52, down -6.14% from its previous closing price of $15.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616098 shares were traded. SGH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.31.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SGH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 30, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $45 previously.

On December 27, 2021, Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $100.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Pellegrino Thierry sold 2,764 shares for $15.98 per share. The transaction valued at 44,165 led to the insider holds 74,951 shares of the business.

HERSCHER PENNY sold 900 shares of SGH for $15,003 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 1,348 shares after completing the transaction at $16.67 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Pellegrino Thierry, who serves as the SVP, Pres, IPS of the company, sold 2,764 shares for $16.62 each. As a result, the insider received 45,938 and left with 80,167 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGH now has a Market Capitalization of 792.51M and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. As of this moment, SMART’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGH has reached a high of $25.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SGH traded 495.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 735.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.76M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 3.98M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.44% and a Short% of Float of 11.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $375.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $377.6M to a low estimate of $375M. As of the current estimate, SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $462.54M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.89M, a decrease of -14.10% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $385M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $362.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.