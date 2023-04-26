Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) closed the day trading at $46.46 down -3.25% from the previous closing price of $48.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9278208 shares were traded. SHOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHOP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOP now has a Market Capitalization of 57.17B and an Enterprise Value of 53.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $54.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHOP traded about 18.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHOP traded about 13.87M shares per day. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 36.25M with a Short Ratio of 36.25M, compared to 45.89M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 32 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 38 analysts recommending between $1.1 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

36 analysts predict $1.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Shopify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.2B, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, an increase of 20.90% over than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.6B, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.35B and the low estimate is $7.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.