Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed the day trading at $3.76 down -4.08% from the previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2027759 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7150.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SFIX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Barkema Sarah sold 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,963 led to the insider holds 65,903 shares of the business.

O’Connor Casey sold 12,000 shares of SFIX for $61,674 on Mar 24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 318,094 shares after completing the transaction at $5.14 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, GURLEY J WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,428,200 and bolstered with 2,149,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 515.28M and an Enterprise Value of 465.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $10.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7433, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6658.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SFIX traded about 2.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SFIX traded about 1.89M shares per day. A total of 113.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.41M with a Short Ratio of 12.41M, compared to 12.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.03% and a Short% of Float of 17.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.69.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $388.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $391M to a low estimate of $385.4M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $492.94M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.49M, a decrease of -21.30% less than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $391.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $373.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.