TAL Education Group (TAL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) closed the day trading at $5.84 down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $5.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3713193 shares were traded. TAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.94 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.83B and an Enterprise Value of 947.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TAL traded about 7.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TAL traded about 4.26M shares per day. A total of 634.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.83M. Insiders hold about 83.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TAL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 22.9M with a Short Ratio of 22.90M, compared to 32.37M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $248.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $239.66M. As of the current estimate, TAL Education Group’s year-ago sales were $541.15M, an estimated decrease of -54.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.17M, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of -$54.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, down -77.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.