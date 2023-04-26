TEX (Terex Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) closed at $44.49 down -4.01% from its previous closing price of $46.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 780847 shares were traded. TEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terex Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $54 from $66 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $63.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when GARRISON JOHN L JR sold 8,907 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 534,420 led to the insider holds 436,280 shares of the business.

GARRISON JOHN L JR sold 10,832 shares of TEX for $650,137 on Mar 03. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 445,187 shares after completing the transaction at $60.02 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, GEORGE AMY, who serves as the Senior V.P. Human Resources of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,000 and left with 91,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.05B and an Enterprise Value of 3.52B. As of this moment, Terex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEX has reached a high of $60.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TEX has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 895.87k over the past ten days. A total of 67.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.25M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.24M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TEX is 0.60, from 0.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 12.30% for TEX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $5.27, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.9 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Terex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1B, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.07B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.