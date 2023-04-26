The name Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Altice USA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.69, down -5.61% from its previous closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3880482 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 28.09B. As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9457.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATUS traded 4.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 456.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.48M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 33.85M with a Short Ratio of 33.85M, compared to 33.57M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.42% and a Short% of Float of 17.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $2.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.34B to a low estimate of $2.3B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.42B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.34B, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.27B and the low estimate is $8.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.