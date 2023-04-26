The name Arrival (ARVL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed at $2.15 down -11.89% from its previous closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807660 shares were traded. ARVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arrival’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On June 03, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVL now has a Market Capitalization of 88.52M and an Enterprise Value of -56.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $126.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.2394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.5046.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARVL has traded an average of 317.66K shares per day and 804.4k over the past ten days. A total of 12.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.90M. Insiders hold about 49.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 554.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 293.55k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 9.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$24.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$24.45 and a low estimate of -$24.45, while EPS last year was $4.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$5, with high estimates of -$5 and low estimates of -$5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$37.2 and -$37.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$37.2. EPS for the following year is -$11.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$11.05 and -$11.05.