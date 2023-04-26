The name Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) closed at $100.98 down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $103.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544826 shares were traded. CFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.04.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $155.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Wolfshohl Candace K bought 700 shares for $108.28 per share. The transaction valued at 75,796 led to the insider holds 16,291 shares of the business.

GREEN PHILLIP D bought 9,500 shares of CFR for $1,012,622 on Mar 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 114,729 shares after completing the transaction at $106.59 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Avery Chris, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $108.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 540,425 and bolstered with 13,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.75B. As of this moment, Cullen/Frost’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFR has reached a high of $160.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CFR has traded an average of 639.05K shares per day and 463.57k over the past ten days. A total of 64.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CFR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 1.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CFR is 3.48, from 3.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80. The current Payout Ratio is 36.70% for CFR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 22, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.43, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.61 and $8.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.79. EPS for the following year is $9.47, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.6 and $8.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $508.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $543M to a low estimate of $487.9M. As of the current estimate, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $330.22M, an estimated increase of 54.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $515.53M, an increase of 26.00% less than the figure of $54.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $553M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.