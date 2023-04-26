The name iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, iHeartMedia Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.85, down -6.55% from its previous closing price of $4.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771203 shares were traded. IHRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IHRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4 from $6.50 previously.

On March 01, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B bought 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,017 led to the insider holds 148,535 shares of the business.

MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B bought 17,500 shares of IHRT for $95,356 on Mar 07. The EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO now owns 138,535 shares after completing the transaction at $5.45 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, PITTMAN ROBERT W, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 94,518 shares for $5.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 525,331 and bolstered with 1,883,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IHRT now has a Market Capitalization of 565.86M and an Enterprise Value of 6.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $17.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0024, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2911.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IHRT traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 849.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.35M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.74% stake in the company. Shares short for IHRT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.5M with a Short Ratio of 6.42M, compared to 6.43M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 8.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.11 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $796.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $804.7M to a low estimate of $790M. As of the current estimate, iHeartMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $843.46M, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $912.68M, a decrease of -4.30% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $930M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $883M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.31B and the low estimate is $3.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.