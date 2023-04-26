The name Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.50, down -5.93% from its previous closing price of $28.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4622317 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDOC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On February 23, 2023, SVB Securities Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares for $25.30 per share. The transaction valued at 25,300 led to the insider holds 24,520 shares of the business.

Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of TDOC for $25,130 on Mar 17. The SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY now owns 25,520 shares after completing the transaction at $25.13 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, GOREVIC JASON N, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 22,040 shares for $25.91 each. As a result, the insider received 571,078 and left with 603,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDOC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.27B and an Enterprise Value of 4.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $60.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDOC traded 4.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 26.81M, compared to 25.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.39% and a Short% of Float of 18.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$41.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 22 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$1.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $618.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $627.82M to a low estimate of $611M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $565.35M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $642.8M, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $654.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $626.63M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.