There are many powerful catalysts in the market: BankUnited Inc. (BKU) can be one of them

The closing price of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) was $20.86 for the day, down -3.07% from the previous closing price of $21.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2323363 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.04.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares for $35.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of BKU for $167,670 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $37.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Richards Jay D., who serves as the Officer of Subsidiary of the company, sold 7,415 shares for $41.40 each. As a result, the insider received 306,981 and left with 30,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKU now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B. As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $42.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.00.

Shares Statistics:

BKU traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.09M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.15% stake in the company. Shares short for BKU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 4.95M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 12.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, BKU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.33. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $270.3M to a low estimate of $252.33M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.94M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $257.28M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.12M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $971.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $940.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.