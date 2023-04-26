There are many powerful catalysts in the market: United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) can be one of them

The closing price of United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) was $176.29 for the day, down -9.99% from the previous closing price of $195.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12408308 shares were traded. UPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $176.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Melius on March 27, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $225.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $197 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lane Laura J sold 14,617 shares for $178.16 per share. The transaction valued at 2,604,143 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Brothers Norman M. Jr sold 20,724 shares of UPS for $3,777,235 on Feb 17. The Chief Legal & Compliance Off now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $182.26 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Newman Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,000 shares for $182.46 each. As a result, the insider received 3,466,770 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPS now has a Market Capitalization of 164.87B and an Enterprise Value of 180.80B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has reached a high of $209.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.67.

Shares Statistics:

UPS traded an average of 3.17M shares per day over the past three months and 3.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 865.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 718.47M. Shares short for UPS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.11M with a Short Ratio of 14.11M, compared to 11.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.08, UPS has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.55 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $3.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $3.15 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.55 and $10.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.41. EPS for the following year is $12.34, with 28 analysts recommending between $13.25 and $8.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.47B to a low estimate of $22.14B. As of the current estimate, United Parcel Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.38B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.76B, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.13B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.34B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.22B and the low estimate is $94.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.