There is a good chance Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) closed at $7.68 in the last session, down -1.29% from day before closing price of $7.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760789 shares were traded. AIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2020, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Leupp Jay P bought 2,145 shares for $6.31 per share. The transaction valued at 13,545 led to the insider holds 2,145 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 2.11B. As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIV has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIV traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.83M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AIV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.92M, compared to 8.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.95% and a Short% of Float of 8.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AIV, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 2020 when the company split stock in a 9295:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.