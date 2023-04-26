There is a good chance Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) closed at $16.83 in the last session, down -0.18% from day before closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050947 shares were traded. RNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On July 12, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $29.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on July 12, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 100 shares for $22.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,201 led to the insider holds 19,330 shares of the business.

LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 10,000 shares of RNA for $236,567 on Feb 14. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 19,330 shares after completing the transaction at $23.66 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Boyce Sarah, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,221 shares for $24.26 each. As a result, the insider received 78,141 and left with 53,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNA now has a Market Capitalization of 990.60M and an Enterprise Value of 390.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 125.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 42.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNA has reached a high of $25.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RNA traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.87M. Insiders hold about 5.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RNA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.91M with a Short Ratio of 10.91M, compared to 8.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.41% and a Short% of Float of 17.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.45. EPS for the following year is -$3.5, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$5.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.79M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04M, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.22M, down -15.30% from the average estimate.